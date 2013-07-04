Two Jets Collided On A JFK Runway [PICTURE]

An American Airlines 757 jet had the tip of its wing snapped off at JFK Airport in New York Tuesday, after a runway collision with the wing of a 777.



According to Reddit user blinkidy, who posted the photo, a mechanic was taxiing or towing the 777, but brought it to a spot not designated for the aircraft.

American Airlines confirmed to NYC Aviation the accident happened, and noted that neither plane had any passengers on board. At least the 777 is barely scratched.

Here’s the ugly aftermath:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.