Two Jets Collided On A JFK Runway [PICTURE]

Alex Davies

An American Airlines 757 jet had the tip of its wing snapped off at JFK Airport in New York Tuesday, after a runway collision with the wing of a 777.

According to Reddit user blinkidy, who posted the photo, a mechanic was taxiing or towing the 777, but brought it to a spot not designated for the aircraft.

American Airlines confirmed to NYC Aviation the accident happened, and noted that neither plane had any passengers on board. At least the 777 is barely scratched.

Here’s the ugly aftermath:

JFK 777 wing hits 737 wingtip

