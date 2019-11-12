Video shows the moment an American Airlines plane slides off the runway in snowy Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters File Photo: An American Airlines plane departs during the snowstorm at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 13, 2017. Some areas received up to 5 inches of snow, and more than 400 flights were cancelled at O’Hare.

An American Airlines flight from Piedmont Triad International Airport, near Greensboro, North Carolina, slid off the runway Monday morning after landing at a snowy Chicago O’Hare.

A passenger, Joseph Lian, filmed the moment the plane went sliding into a grassy field. In a video posted by Andrea Blanford, a reporter for ABC 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the plane can be seen taxiing after landing, and appeared to be slide along the taxiway surface after turning off of the runway.

BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Passengers tell me everyone is OK, deplaned and on buses to terminal. Video: Joseph Lian from Greensboro. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/rBwyqfVtiU — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019

The plane, an Embraer E145, appeared to have just landed, and to be in the process of slowing down when it seemingly lost control.

Passengers can be heard shouting as the plane careened towards the grassy field, and saying “we’re sliding.” After the plane stopped, another passenger can be heard saying “I think we landed.”

No one was hurt, and passengers were taken by bus to the terminal, according to Blanford.

American Airlines confirmed that the plane slid off the runway due to slippery winter weather.

“After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare. No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.”

Chicago was in the midst of a snowy day on Monday, with widespread snow showers and a high temperature of 27 degrees Fahrenheit, with gusty winds forecasted.

