You'll Never Believe These Photos Are From An American Airlines Plane

Photo: American Airlines / Facebook

Have a look at these photos. Just look at them. What airline would you think that is? Surely not American Airlines, right?Well, as the title of this post gives away, it is American Airlines and it will be something you can experience relatively soon as the airline just took delivery of this brand new Boeing 777-300ER today.



American is the first US carrier with this updated aircraft, which improves on original flavour 777-300s with longer wingspan and almost 2,000 nautical miles more range (hence the “ER,” which stands for “Extended Range”).

It’s now the largest plane in American’s fleet, with 310 seats. Kind of hard to believe it’s only a twinjet with two engines, but those engines happen to be among the most powerful on a commercial airliner currently plying the skies.

Boeing 777-300ERs are not exactly super brand new, since deliveries of the 777-300ERs commenced from Boeing in 2004, but the US has had to wait these past eight years to get one for ourselves.

There’s one more reason to get psyched for the new American plane. New livery! That’s right—when American spray paints this plane with the trademark “AA,” it’ll supposedly reflect the slick rebranding they’ve been rolling out, which started with their “Onwards and Upwards” initiative.

As of now, the plan is to inaugurate the new plane January 31 on the Dallas/Fort Worth nonstop to Sao Paulo, Brazil route.

Photo: American Airlines / Facebook

Photo: American Airlines / Facebook

Photo: American Airlines / Facebook

