American Airlines Plane Blows 2 Tires During Landing In Chicago

An American Airlines plane blew two tires while landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, CBS reports. No one was injured.



An American Airlines spokesperson told CBS the two tires were both on the left main landing gear. Passengers exited the plane using a stair car. The tires have been replaced, and the aircraft was taken to a hangar.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, departed from Reno, Nev.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.