An American Airlines pilots union is planning to picket at major US airports to protest fatigue, overscheduling, and a lack of hotels for crew, a report says

An American Airlines pilot union told Reuters it plans to picket at the carrier’s largest US hubs.

The union is protesting over fatigue, overscheduling, and lack of hotels for crew, it told Reuters.

A Southwest Airlines pilot union said in August it was planning to picket over the same concerns.

An union representing American Airlines pilots said on Tuesday that its members plan to picket at major airports over fatigue, packed schedules, and a lack of hotels for crew, Reuters reported.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) said in an emailed statement to Reuters that the union would picket at the carrier’s biggest hubs, including Miami International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, in the coming weeks.

“Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots’ and passengers’ needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue,” the union told Reuters.

American didn’t immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

An American Airlines spokesperson referred Insider to a memo which Chip Long, vice president of flight operations, sent to all pilots on Friday.

“We had a challenging stretch in June due to weather, vendor staffing and temporary pilot training challenges that may have touched you or your schedule,” Long said in the memo.

Insider contacted the APA for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.

The APA, founded in 1963, represents 15,000 American Airlines professional pilots, according to its website. It bills itself as “the largest independent pilots’ union in the world.”

The news follows an announcement by Southwest Airlines’ pilots union in August that it would consider picketing during Thanksgiving and Christmas to protest increased workloads, tiredness, and a lack of hotel accommodation and food for staff.