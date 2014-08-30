American Airlines Is Back On Orbitz

American Airlines and Orbitz have settled their disagreements.

In a statement on Friday, American Airlines and Orbitz announced that they have reached an agreement, with American Airlines flights available on Orbitz sites effective immediately.

US Airways flights, which were set to be pulled from Orbitz sites on Sept. 1, will also remain on Orbitz sites.

Friday’s announcement follows news on Tuesday that American Airlines and US Airways fares would be pulled from Orbitz sites.

This sent shares of Orbitz tumbling on Tuesday.

In Friday’s statement, Sam Fulton, president of Orbitz.com said, “We are pleased that our long-standing relationship with American Airlines allowed us to quickly resolve business matters and that we continue to offer a broad range of options, including American Airlines and US Airways flights, to the millions of shoppers who book travel on our global sites each day.”

In after hours trade Friday, Orbitz shares were up about 1%.

