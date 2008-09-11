American Airlines Loses Lawyer's Wife's Body

Live bodies on American Airlines flights have already disappeared thanks to people being less willing to travel. Imagine how potential passengers will feel when they learn that the airline recently lost a corpse.



WCBS: It was Miguel Olaya’s worst nightmare.

Not only had his wife of 26 years died of cancer, but he says American Airlines lost her body when it was time to bury her in their native Ecuador…

Between April 1, when her body was supposed to arrive, and April 4, Olaya and his lawyers say American Airlines’ story changed from “We don’t know” to “It’s in Miami” to “She’s in Guatemala.” Last Thursday, Olaya filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and De Riso Funeral Home, which attorneys say hired American to transport the body…

Added attorney Christopher Robles: “It appears from what we know about the state of the body when it arrives in Ecuador, that the body was not refrigerated. It was not kept the way a body would need to be kept.”…

