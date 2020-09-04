American Airlines just announced 23 new leisure routes as it tries to adapt to pandemic travel trends – here's the full list

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images American Airlines aircraft seen at Phoenix Sky Harbour International Airport.

American just announced 23 new routes along with service resumptions for flights it had cut during the pandemic.

The expansion sees more point-to-point routes that don’t touch current American hubs and compete directly with low-cost airlines.

Mexico is among the most prominently featured region as one of the few countries open to Americans.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

American Airlines updated its winter flying schedule over the weekend with plans to launch new routes and resume flying on routes it had temporarily suspended.

After announcing that service to 15 cities would be cut in October, the expansion calls for new traditional hub-and-spoke routes but also sees American adopt more point-to-point routes â€” where flights don’t touch a hub city â€” between smaller markets and leisure destinations. Traditionally the domain of low-cost carriers, American’s latest announcement will see the carrier compete against the likes of Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air for leisure business on some routes.

Mexico is among the most prominently featured destinations with seasonal service to secondary cities throughout the US to Cancun and San Jose del Cabo. The Latin American country is among the few open to Americans arriving by air as international borders remain largely shut to US citizens.

The push for more non-standard routes to leisure destinations comes as more legacy carriers shift their flying to new travel trends. United Airlines in April, for example, announced the launch of more routes to Florida from non-hub cities.

Along with the new routes, American listed resumption dates in its schedule for routes that it had temporarily ceased flying during the pandemic, according to schedule from the aviation/travel data company Cirium and RoutesOnline, including those it had announced but never launched.

Here’s where American is flying in the winter.

1. Between New York and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Westend61/Getty Images New York City, New York.

American will fly to its second city in Mexico from New York following Cancun beginning December 17, giving New York it’s only non-stop link to the Baja California Sur city. Flights will initially operate once daily and drop to five-times-weekly in January and early February.

2. Between Austin and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

American is growing its Austin route network with San Jose del Cabo being the first international destination the airline will serve from the Texas capital. Flights begin on December 19 and will operate only on Saturdays.

3. Between Sacramento and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Provided by jp2pix.com/Getty Images Sacramento, California.

San Jose del Cabo is American’s first point-to-point and international destination from Sacramento with Saturday-only service beginning December 19. Alaska Airlines also operates a once-weekly Saturday service on the route and will be American’s sole competitor.

4. Between Charlotte and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Pgiam/Getty Images Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte is the fifth American Airlines hub to receive a route to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s west coast. The only non-stop link between Puerto Vallarta and North Carolina begins December 19 with Saturday-only service.

5. Between Kansas City and Cancun, Mexico

f11photo/Shutterstock.com Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City is receiving its first point-to-point route on American to Cancun beginning December 19 with Saturday-only service. American will compete with Frontier Airlines which also connects the two cities, though with Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday service.

6. Between St Louis and Cancun, Mexico

Davel5957/Getty Images St Louis, Missouri.

Cancun will be St Louis’ only international destination served by American – which largely retreated from the airport in the early 2000s following its merger with Trans World Airlines – with service starting December 19 with Saturday-only service. Frontier Airlines is the only other airline serving the route, offering daily service.

7. Between Indianapolis and Cancun, Mexico

Photo by Scott Dunn/Getty Images Indianapolis, Indiana.

American will begin flying between Indianapolis and Cancun on December 19 with Saturday-only flights competing with Frontier Airlines’ twice-weekly service on Fridays and Mondays. Indianapolis is a popular destination for American with service to all of the airline’s hub as far away as Los Angeles.

8. Between Columbus and Cancun, Mexico

Christian Hinkle/Shutterstock.com Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus is getting its first American Airlines point-to-point route with service to Cancun starting December 19. Flights will operate once daily only on Saturdays with no competition on the route.

9. Between Raleigh, North Carolina and Cancun, Mexico

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Raleigh, North Carolina.

American is continuing its Raleigh expansion with a new route to Cancun, competing with Delta in late December and early January with daily service from December 17 to January 4, 2021. The service resumes with Saturday-only service on February 13 as American’s second international destination from Raleigh behind London.

10. Between Phoenix and Calgary, Canada

Shutterstock.com Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

American is restarting service to Calgary, Alberta from Phoenix on November 4 with a once-daily service operated by regional carrier Mesa Airlines. Canadian carriers Air Canada and WestJet currently dominate the route that shuttles seasonal visitors and residents heading south for the winter.

11. Between Phoenix and Billings, Montana

Ron Reiring/Getty Images Billings, Montana.

American will give Billings its first air link with Phoenix’s Sky Harbour International Airport starting November 4, competing against ultra-low-cost Allegiant Air which serves Phoenix’s smaller Mesa Gateway Airport. Regional carrier SkyWest Airlines will operate the route with once-daily service.

12. Between Phoenix and Bismarck, North Dakota

Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com Bismarck, North Dakota

American is also doubling its presence in Bismarck with a new route to Phoenix operated by SkyWest Airlines. The once-daily service will compete with Allegiant Air’s existing route to Phoenix’s Mesa Gateway Airport.

13. Between Phoenix and Cleveland

Ken Redding/Getty Images Cleveland, Ohio.

American will operate a Saturday-only service to Cleveland from Phoenix beginning November 7. The route already features service from Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines, with the former offering near-daily service during the fall and winter.

14. Between Phoenix and Cincinnati

American will launch four-times-weekly service to Cincinnati beginning November 5. Competing with daily service from Delta Air Lines beginning November 8 and Southwest Airlines, American will only offer flights from Thursday to Sunday.

15. Between Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Davel5957/Getty Images Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa will become American’s latest destination in Oklahoma from Phoenix with service beginning on November 4. Regional carrier Mesa Airlines will operate flights on a daily basis, competing with Southwest Airlines.

16. Between Phoenix and Nashville

ohn Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images Nashville, Tennessee.

Travellers flying to Music City from Phoenix are gaining another airline option when American launches a four-times-weekly service on November 5. Competing with Southwest Airlines, American will offer flights from Thursdays to Sundays.

17. Between Phoenix and Raleigh, North Carolina

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Raleigh, North Carolina.

American is resuming service to Raleigh, North Carolina from Phoenix on November 4 after a six-month hiatus. The route was suspended after May 4, 2020, with American competing with Southwest Airlines.

18. Between Phoenix and Pittsburgh

Michael Henninger for The Washington Post / Getty Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

American is resuming flights between Phoenix and Pittsburgh on November 4 after temporarily suspending the route on April 4. Offering once-daily service, American will be competing with Southwest Airlines.

19 Between Miami and Dayton, Ohio

Beeline Aerial/Shutterstock.com Dayton, Ohio

American will connect Miami and Dayton, Ohio with a once-weekly service beginning November 7. The Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Envoy Air using an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

20. Between Miami and Lexington, Kentucky

JNix/Shutterstock Lexington, Kentucky

American will connect Miami and Lexington, Kentucky with a once-weekly service beginning November 7. The Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Envoy Air using an Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

21. Between Miami and Milwaukee

Henryk Sadura/Getty Images Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

American will connect Miami and Dayton with a once-weekly service beginning November 7. The Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Republic Airways using an Embraer E175 aircraft.

22. Between Miami and Portland, Maine

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Portland, Maine.

American will connect Miami and Portland, Maine with a once-weekly service beginning November 7. The Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Republic Airways using an Embraer E175 aircraft.

23. Between Miami and Rochester, New York

StanRohrer/Getty Images Rochester, New York.

American will connect Miami and Rochester, New York with a once-weekly service beginning November 7. The Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Republic Airways using an Embraer E175 aircraft.

24. Between Miami and Des Moines, Iowa

Monte Goodyk/Getty Images Des Moines, Iowa.

American will connect Miami and Des Moines, Iowa with a twice-weekly service beginning December 18. The Friday and Saturday-only flights will be operated by regional carrier Republic Airways using an Embraer E175 aircraft.

25. Between Boston and Indianapolis

Photo by Scott Dunn/Getty Images Indianapolis, Indiana.

American will finally start service between Boston and Indianapolis with daily service beginning November 4. Flights had been planned for the summer but were delayed due to the pandemic, with American scheduled to compete with Delta Air Lines.

26. Between Boston and Austin

Magalie L’AbbT/Getty Images Austin, Texas.

American is entering the crowded Austin-Boston route by competing against JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines with two daily flights beginning November 4. The route will be American’s longest from Austin as it grows point-to-point routes from the Texas capital.

27. Between Boston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming

WitGorski/Shutterstock.com Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

American is launching the only non-stop route between Boston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming on December 18. The Saturday-only service will grow American’s point-to-point network in Boston and give New Englanders a direct link to the Wyoming ski slopes.

28. Between Boston and Raleigh, North Carolina

Shutterstock.com Raleigh, North Carolina.

American is connecting Boston and Raleigh, North Carolina with daily service starting November 4. In launching the route, American is going up against Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Frontier Airlines.

29. Between Charlotte and Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Shutterstock.com Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

American will connect Charlotte and Sioux Falls, South Dakota with a daily service beginning November 4. Flights will be operated by regional carrier PSA Airlines using a Mitsubishi CRJ900 aircraft.

30. Between Austin and San Jose, California

Shutterstock.com San Jose, California.

American will connect Silicon Valley with the Silicon Hills beginning November 4 with a six-times-weekly service between Austin and San Jose, California. Competing against Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, American will operate the route on every day of the week except Saturdays.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.