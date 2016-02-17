American Airlines just dumped this internet service provider and now its shares are crashing

American Airlines has filed suit to terminate its contract with the inflight internet service provider Gogo. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, American’s filing claims that its contract with Gogo allows the airline to terminate or renegotiate their agreement if the airline is able to find better internet service with another provider.

As a result, shares of Gogo’s stock have plummeted more than 30% in pre-market trading.

More to come…

