American Airlines jet slides off icy taxiway in Dallas

An American Airlines plane slid off a taxiway at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday due to icy conditions, an airline spokeswoman said.
There were no injuries among the 63 passengers and five crew members aboard the aircraft.
The pilot was attempting to manoeuvre from one taxiway to another when its nose wheel skidded and got stuck in the mud around 9:06 p.m. local time, said airline spokeswoman Andrea Huguely.
Here are some pictures via Twitter:
Photo of plane that ran off runway on landing @dfwairport @DFWscanner at 8:08 pm @wfaachannel8 @NBCDFW @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/UdEmRsn6o8
— Braxton Bragg (@Searching4Indy) February 24, 2015
“We just kind of glided off the taxiway,” @AmericanAir pax tells WFAA. Live @ 10p. #wfaaweather #ice pic.twitter.com/599qEO0C3X
— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 24, 2015
(Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by Curtis Skinner and Paul Tait)
