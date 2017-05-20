Passenger detained after allegedly trying to breach cockpit on an American Airlines flight to Hawaii

A passenger on an American Airlines flight was detained after trying to breach the cockpit, local CBS and NBC affiliates reported Friday.

Crew members on American Airlines Flight 31 and an off-duty police officer restrained the man aboard the flight which originated from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the reports said. Flight 31 was due to land in Honolulu at noon local time.

The news outlets said the man had “breached” security at LAX but was allowed to board the plane. It was not immediately clear what the circumstances of that breach were, but the news outlets, citing unnamed sources, said once Flight 31 departed, the man allegedly “tried to break through the cockpit door.”

American Airlines said in an emailed statement to Business Insider:

American Airlines Flight 31, an Airbus A321 from Los Angeles to Honolulu, landed safety at 11:35 a.m. HST. Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu. American is in touch with federal law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact the FBI’s Honolulu Division.

