American Airlines will now deliver wine to your door, and you can get air miles for every dollar spent. A 3-bottle monthly subscription costs $100.

American Airlines

American Airlines is launching a wine delivery service.

Members of American’s loyalty program will earn two miles per dollar spent on each order.

You can choose a pre-selected box of mixed wines, build your own box, or buy a $US100-a-month subscription for three bottles.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

American Airlines is the latest industry giant to start selling its onboard food and drink to people stuck at home during the pandemic.

The airline is launching a wine delivery service that will bring bottles of its premium alcohol to your door.

“Flagship Cellars” has three different purchase models. You can choose a pre-selected box of mixed wines, build your own box, or buy a subscription that gets you three wines a month for $US100.

The airline described it as a “wine passport to the world” that allows you to sample its premium wines without being onboard.

American Airlines

American is the only airline to deliver bottles from its onboard wine menu, it added. It has a dedicated wine team that reviews almost 2,000 different bottles a year.

Customers who are members of American’s loyalty program can also earn two air miles per dollar spent on each order.

American isn’t the only airline innovating amid the pandemic, as companies try to stay afloat amid falling revenues.

British Airways sold crockery, slippers, blankets, and trolleys, Singapore Airlines opened a $US440-per-head restaurant in a grounded aircraft, and Finnair sold its onboard catering as ready meals in supermarkets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.