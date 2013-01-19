American Airlines Decapitates The Eagle In Its Brand New Logo

After 45 years, American Airlines decided to change its classic logo.

Click here to see every AA logo since 1934>

It is a good time for a company makeover. In the past year the airline has made headlines for having seats dislodge in flight (the company blamed it on soda) and monetary issues that led to massive layoffs. Now with a new shipment of planes coming in and expectancy to arise from bankruptcy, a new look is a fine idea.



The question, though, is if this logo is an improvement.

NYC Aviation wrote “American’s current look, including its iconic logo and livery, have survived since the 1960s. Vignelli Associates, the designer, has said it’s one of the few [logos] worldwide that needs no change.”The last eagle was iconic; this one appears as if it has a disembodied head.

Matthias Mencke, a creative director at Siegel+Gale, emailed BI that “the new American Airlines logo surely looks more contemporary, but it also lacks the strength the older visual identity had. Is the slimmer rendering with a small, somewhat weak looking eagle’s head American Airlines acceptance of not being a leading brand in the airline industry anymore?”

American hired Future Brands to create the new logo.

But, as Mencke pointed out that that leads to criticisms from labour groups for doing a complete branding overhaul while it was in debt and implementing extreme employee cutbacks.

“I find it quite insensitive and would argue that it appears to be an effort to distract from the airline’s larger problems.”

Jon Hamm stars in AA’s new ad, made by McCann Worldgroup, touting the rebrand. Tell us what you think in the comments.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.