American Airlines Credit Card: 30K Bonus AAdvantage Air Miles Offer

David Seaman

Here’s one final great deal to round out this week’s airline credit card extravaganza on Outlaw.

The American Airlines credit card, officially called the Citi Gold / AAdvantage World MasterCard, is a great choice for those who fly American’s sleek silver, sparsely painted jets often.

Among other benefits, you’ll earn 30,000 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage air miles after spending just $750 on your new credit card within the first 4 months — that’s like $188 per month, which is “doable” for even the most frugal among us. 

The 30K bonus miles is more than enough for a round-trip domestic travel award flight.

To see full details and apply for the bonus promotion, click here.

It is worth mentioning that this credit card has a $50 annual fee, but through the offer linked above, they’ll waive your fee for the first 12 months. 

For very affluent business travellers, compare this card offer with the Citi Executive / AAdvantage World Elite MasterCard. You’ll earn 25K bonus miles after spending $1K within the first 4 months, and benefits include priority check-in and boarding privileges. (There is, however, a $450 annual fee.)

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including Citi and AmEx.

