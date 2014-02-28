American Airlines Cancels Bereavement Fares

American Airlines no longer offers emergency or bereavement fares, it announced quietly on its website, adding that it does “offer customers flexible fare options when booking last minute travel for a variety of reasons.”

The new policy took effect February 18. According to Travelocity blog The Window Seat, the American’s old policy had a fixed, reduced price for each route, and passengers could change their flight as needed. Back in 2004, SmarterTravel found a $US40 difference between an American Airlines bereavement fare and the lowest online fare.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement issued to the AP, it said the change will line up with US Airways, with which it’s merging.

According to the AP, Southwest Airlines and Virgin America don’t offer bereavement fares. United Airlines offers 5% off the lowest available fare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.