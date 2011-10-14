American Airlines Does Not Block Twitter On Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing*

Photo: andrew morrell photography via flickr

EARLIER: American Airlines blocked Twitter on a cross-country flight after a passenger went berzerk and the plane had to make an emergency landing, Mike Arrington reports.Mike wasn’t on the plane, but a passenger named Jennifer Fader Scott was. Scott says the plane “blocked” Twitter, so she switched to Facebook and started issuing updates there.



The plane, Flight 21 from JFK to Dallas, made an emergency landing in Denver. Everyone was OK.

If the plane did indeed “block” Twitter, the next question is “why.” Mike Arrington suggests the obvious answer: An attempt to control bad PR.

UPDATE: Jennifer Fader weighed in later to clarify that Twitter had not been “blocked”–that she had simply been unable to access the site:

Jennifer here…. And back up in the air. Headline not quite precise. No way AA could have blocked twitter It just happened to be down while I was reporting. I moved to FB. Happily we are all a-ok wheels up and LAX bound. Anyone hear details on possible twitter outage?? So curious… And relieved. FBI is amazing they handled everything and quickly.

Here’s Mike’s story at Uncrunched >

