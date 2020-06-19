American Airlines bans the pro-Trump campaigner who was kicked off a flight for refusing to wear a mask

Brandon Straka/Periscope / Kevin Lamarque/Reuters A composite image showing Brandon Straka and a file image of an American Airlines plane

After campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask, the airline said that he would be banned for as long as masks were required.

American and other US airlines require face masks to be worn on board, and said earlier this week that they would begin enforcing the requirement by banning passengers who refused to cooperate.

It appears to be the first time that the new enforcement measures were taken.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After a pro-Trump campaigner was removed from a flight on Wednesday for refusing to wear a mask, American Airlines said that the passenger would be banned from flying with the airline until masks are no longer required. It appears to be the first such enforcement after US airlines said they would step up enforcement of their face mask requirements.

Brandon Straka, a self-described “former liberal” activist, tweeted about being kicked off American flight 1263 from New York to Dallas after he refused to wear a face covering.

According to a New York Times reporter who happened to also be on the plane, the flight was held up as Straka argued, and other passengers applauded after Straka was removed. In a video posted to Twitter by reporter Astead W. Herndon, flight attendants and other passengers could be heard telling Straka to either wear a mask or leave the flight.

Most US airlines introduced mask requirements in May as the industry sought to resume travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines were initially criticised for failing to enforce requirements, which led to several complaints from some passengers, especially on flights that were relatively full.

Earlier this week, US airlines said that they would introduce new measures, including banning passengers who refused to comply with requirements.

Straka, who supports Trump, has appeared on Fox News to promote his anti-Democratic “Walk Away” campaign and was an invited speaker at the February 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference.

Straka’s social media has indicated scepticism about the usefulness of masks. He claimed that he had a medical condition that prevented him from wearing masks, but did not provide documentation.

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed that Straka had been banned following a review of the incident, and would not be allowed to fly with the airline until masks were no longer required on board.

Read American’s full statement:

“American Airlines thoroughly reviewed an incident on June 17 involving one of our customers, Brandon Straka. As a result of this review, Mr. Straka will not be permitted to fly American, as he failed to comply with our stated policy and crewmember instructions. We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we strengthened enforcement of our policy for required face coverings on board. We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so. Restricting travel is a step we take very seriously, and it will only occur after a comprehensive review of the facts of an incident. Mr. Straka will be permitted to fly with us once face coverings are no longer required for customers.”

Mia Jankowicz contributed reporting to this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.