American Affection Bubble Pops

Close to one in 10 Americans stopped hugging and kissing close friends or relatives because of fear of swine flu, according to a study cited by the Associated Press today. Hand shaking is out too.

The survey found about two-thirds of Americans are taking other measures to prevent spread of the virus, such as washing hands and using hand sanitizers.

