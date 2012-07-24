America Needs To Stop Intervening All Over The World

Photo: Dereliction of Duty II

Triumphant in the first Gulf war, George H.W. Bush, in October 1991, went before the UN to declare that the US’s goal was now to build a “New World Order”.Rejecting this as Wilsonian utopianism, my 1992 presidential campaign called for an end to US military intervention where no vital interest was imperiled, for federal action to secure our southern border and for a halt to the outsourcing of US manufacturing jobs.



