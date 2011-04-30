A New Guide To How The Middle Class Is Being Crushed By Rising Prices, Falling Wages, And Declining Security

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The American middle class is being crushed by rising prices in everything from healthcare, to education, to food, while simultaneously suffering from a weakening employment and wage situation, according to the New America Foundation’s presentation “The American Middle Class Under Stress.”The report, by Sherle R. Schwenninger and Samuel Sherraden, details how all of these factors are coming together to inhibit to damage the core of the American economy. It also details the decline in social mobility for middle class Americans and how debt is still playing a big role in the economic class’ position.



Note: The New America Foundation describes itself as nonpartisan.

