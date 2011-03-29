Deutsche Bank Presents The REAL Story Behind The Decline Of American Manufacturing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturing, as a percentage of employment, may be on a decline, but that doesn’t mean the sector is performing poorly or necessarily contributing less to the U.S. economy, according to a new report from Deutsche Bank.Their report, titled “The decline of US manufacturing: Fact or fiction,” focuses on how there has been a steady decline in the percentage of U.S. workers in manufacturing positions as a per cent of the total workforce, but not much change in the amount of people working in manufacturing overall.



One big reason for this is that the industry is now more efficient then it was in the past, in that it can “do more with less.” So while, in some ways, manufacturing is in decline, in many it is not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.