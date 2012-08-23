I Know Everyone Hates Taxes, But Here's The Reality: America Has Low Taxes

Everyone hates taxes.
But as we all rant and rave about how horrible they are, it’s worth remembering the following:
Compared to the rest of the civilized world, America has very low taxes.
Here’s a chart from Andrea Campbell in Foreign Affairs that shows just where we stack up. Click the chart for a larger version:
Photo: Foreign Affairs
For what it’s worth, if this chart were based on 2011 instead of 2009, we would have climbed a few notches.
Last year, total US government revenue (federal, state, and local) was just under 28% of GDP:
Photo: Business Insider, St. Louis Fed
And now…
Let’s put aside politics for a minute and talk about taxes…
