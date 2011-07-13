MAP OF THE DAY: Parts Of America With Shamefully Low Life Expectancy

Human life expectancy has steadily increased over modern history.



In parts of America, however, male life expectancy has stalled out around 65 — a figure reached by top countries over 50 years ago — according to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Counties in Appalachia and the Deep South are among the furthest behind world leaders.

During the past decade, life expectancy declined against world leaders in 80% of American counties. Smoking and obesity are among the leading risk factors contributing to shorter lifespans in Americans, according to the study.

NOTE: 50 years behind means life expectancy is at levels reached by world leaders like France in the 1960s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.