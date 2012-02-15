America Is Spending Less On Debt Payments Than It Was In The '90s

Joe Weisenthal

This is kind of remarkable.

America is currently paying less on an annual basis to finance its debt than it was paying in the ’90s.

chart

And as a percentage of GDP, we’re REALLY getting off cheap these days.

chart

Of course, the big variable here is interest rates, but if we’re on the Japan path, then we’ve got nothing to worry about that on front.

And if we’re not on the Japan path, then that’s good too.

UPDATE: And here’s one more. Interest payments as a percentage of tax receipts. The good news is that fewer and fewer of your tax dollars are gong to pay the debt.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.