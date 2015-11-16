15 ways America is less than great

In response to Donald Trump’s new campaign book “Crippled America” and its opening sentence stating that “America needs to start winning again,” we recently took a look at some of the ways America is already winning.

But even though American believe theirs is “the greatest nation on earth”, it is still a country with many problems, although several of these might not be part of Trump’s campaign program.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.