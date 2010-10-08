America Is In Need Of A Good Psychologist

Where are you when we need you, Dr. Phil? What America needs now is a wise, thoughtful, non-partisan adviser to help us see through the confusion in our collective minds. And if you cannot help us, then please give us a good prescription for anti-depressants. We surely need something. Things are just not as bad as they seem.

Oh my, I can almost hear the vitriolic screaming voices now. “Take your head out of your exterior, Boswell! Dr. Phil! Anti-depressants! Things are not as bad as they seem! Where have you spent the last 10 years of your life, you moron—in your mother’s womb? Don’t listen to that imbecile, friends—he must be taking some real bad acid or smoking some real bad weed.”

Well, to those voices, this is all I have to say, “You are right, there is no reason to listen to me. Go ahead and continue knocking everything in front of you down. The world really is an evil place and everyone in power is out to get you. And America is going down the tubes!”

But just in case there are a few open-minded American souls out there that are still hanging around and can hear me over the uproar of the disenchanted many, let me tell you what I really think.

America, you should feel privileged to be an American. The problems you are facing today, pale in comparison to those faced by your hard-working, frontier-oriented, progressively-optimistic, life-giving ancestors. The Great Recession? Quit moaning and groaning. How petty of you. You’re forefathers—Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, the Roosevelts, Reagan—they all must be rolling over in their graves, shamed that you seem to be giving up on their dreams.

America, it’s time to recognise that the liberal and conservative sides of you are nothing more than two sides of the same coin. And its time you for you to understand that you need both of your apparently contradictory personalities to move ahead. If you don’t, you’re just simply going to stagnate or become unbalanced. What you need to learn again, and something that the screaming hordes of your extreme personalities don’t want you to hear, is the word—Compromise.

And quit feeling sorry for yourself, America. No one likes a cry-baby. You still have all the advantages that your forefathers and foremothers handed you on a platter full of thanksgiving blessings. You are the richest country in the world. Your military power protects you from abhorrent outsiders. Your standard of living is higher than that of your ancestors and most every other world citizen. You still have the Bill of Rights and the Constitution to protect you. You are a melting pot and you are helping the world become a better place.

So what are you whining about? And why are you so unhappy? Unemployment at 10%? A Federal budget deficit of $14 Trillion and growing? Bailing out the “banks too big to fail”? The demise of the little guy and the middle class? The fear that you are not going to continue to be the King of the Hill?

Baloney, baloney, and more baloney. I say again, quit feeling sorry for yourself. Yes, you’ve hit a bump in the road, but if the truth were told, it wasn’t a very big bump.

Despite what you may think, and despite your rather young age, the world looks up to you like an older sibling. In fact, most of the world would actually love to learn the things that you already know–things that you seem to have either forgotten or now take for granted—things like freedom, innovation, civil rights, and “every” individual’s right to pursue happiness. Believe it or not, the world wants to believe in you.

So don’t act small, petty, and fearful. Don’t pull away from your responsibilities and become self-centered. Be that sibling mentor the world wants you to be—a kind and compassionate one.

But above all else, quit your whining. Who wants to follow the lead of a whiner?

Is it really wrong for your brother and sister siblings to grow up and want the same things or even more than what you have already gained and earned? Does the growth of your siblings take anything away from you? After all, aren’t we all brothers and sisters living on the same planet?

If in fact you do think that the growth of your siblings does take away from you, then you are wrong, America, and that will be your downfall. Believe it or not, you can learn as much from your siblings as they can learn from you.

In truth there is nothing wrong with competing with your siblings or for your siblings to compete with you. In fact, it is healthy, by keeping the spirit going—as long, of course, everyone plays by the rules and not with unhealthy sibling rivalries.

I understand, America, that the world you live in has become smaller and the gap between you and your siblings is narrowing, but there is nothing wrong with that. Theoretically, there is absolutely no reason that you cannot continue to grow and remain the sibling that everyone looks up to—even if your younger brother grows taller.

So act your age, America. You are now two hundred and 30-four years old. Think back on your especially unique experiences that made you what you are. Experience is a very good teacher. And no one in the history of the world has ever been blessed with the wealth of positive experiences that you have to draw from.

So pull your pants back up and get to work. Innovate. Balance your budgets. Compromise. Be responsible. Be selfless, rather the self-centered. And above all else, believe in yourself. You are still a great country and if you draw from your strengths then you can continue to help make the world a better place for every human being to live—including yourself.



