America Is Getting Older

Two quick charts to illustrate the changing demographic composition of the American population:

1. Population growth in the 50-74 age group has exploded over the last few years, while the 35-49 age group has contracted.

2. Naturally, the share of the population made up by those in the 50-74 age group has risen accordingly, while those in the 35-49 age group comprise less of the population than before.

