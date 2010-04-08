America Is About To Drop Off This List Of Safest Credit Ratings

According to CMA Datavision, the U.S. ranks below nine other countries in terms of the safety of its sovereign debt. Norway is #1 and this has been discussed before on this site. But it’s interesting how the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, and Hong Kong beat out the U.S. as well.



CMA’s latest report explains that Sweden and Hong Kong are new entrants into this top 10 list, displacing France and Belgium. The U.S. could be next to drop off the list as well, given that it’s dead last.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.