Even Startups Don't Create Jobs Like They Used To

You can’t blame the lack of hiring entirely on big corporations. These days startups start smaller and grow more slowly, according to a study by the Kauffman Institute.



Here’s a chart of the average startup size over time:

And startup job growth after two years:

New businesses, which cost an average of $30,000, are not only struggling to grow but to survive, with only 61 per cent of firms existing after two years, and only 45 per cent staying open after five years.

