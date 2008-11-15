America Has Hank Paulson Fever

For the next couple of months, the most powerful man on earth is our Czar Oeconomica Hank Paulson, and we hang on his every word. Today, for example, he told Maria Bartiromo that the US had humiliated ourselves, which is, redundantly, a rare dose of humility from such a high official in this country.



Meanwhile, the Mises Institute pokes fun at Hank’s assertion that the TARP has achieved its goal of stabilizing the economy. (See photo).

WallStreetFighter has a great collection of Hank photos, including some classics we’ve never seen before. We may have to expand our repertoire of pics we use.

And if all that’s not enough, check out In Paulson We Trust, a blog fully devoted to the big guy.

If he ever regrets leaving Goldman, he can take heart in what a huge celebrity he’s become.

