The Dirtiest Hotels In The United States

A fear of bed bugs has gripped the country for years. And for some, that fear became a reality.



Trip Advisor released in January its 2011 Dirtiest Hotels list and topping reviewers’ concerns were complaints of bugs, grime and overall gross conditions.

Reviewers’ concerns about the featured hotels were so great they took to the web to warn others away.

You might want to check out what they had to say before planning your next trip.

75% of reviewers disliked the Hotel Carter in New York City 'Can't get worst. So dirty and unfriendly place.

I wouldn't return there even if it's free' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'The room had the weirdest smell...like something had died in there?! We checked all the cupboards but just thick dust and dirt. The room was filthy and the carpets looked like they hadnt ever been hoovered, there were blood stains in the bed and up the walls there were dirty marks. The bathroom was dirty with tiles missing and the floor was flooded?!!' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 79% of reviewers disliked the Jack London Inn in Oakland, Calif. 'To our horror we walked off the elevator to see a prostotute leaving a room and a trash strewn hallway. We walked into the room long enough to look and walk out...ripped/stained sheets....broken furniture....mould on walls...a filthy pool not fit for anything...no phone... no toilet paper...not even a single towel in the room....' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'Do not consider staying in this hotel if you think a clean room and bed are a desirable feature of overnight accommodation.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 81% of reviewers disliked the Desert Inn Resort in Daytona Beach, Fla. 82% of reviewers disliked the Polynesian Beach & Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C. 'Looking around the room we found many stains. Towels were disgusting, kitchen countertops were very sticky. I went down to the front desk to let them know about the stains and that the room was not clean at all. All of a sudden the staff started to get an attitude with me and then told me to just leave and find another hotel!' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'We pulled out the bed to find a dirty stained sheet with roaches running around and dead ones there also' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 83% of reviewers disliked the Rodeway Inn in WIlliamsville, N.Y. 'The motel was very rundown, it was unacceptably DIRTY, there were yellowish mucus-like dirt on the wall.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'It all began when we checked in, got to our room, and realised that not only was the room a wreck with chunks out of the wall and the most disgusting bathtub I'd ever seen, it wasn't the room we'd reserved.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 84% of reviewers disliked the Econo Lodge Newark International Airport in Elizabeth, N.J. 'The place is a dump. Exterior, as others have noted, is truly scary. Everything looks like it was falling down.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'The courtyard that you have to walk through to get to your room looked like part welfare hotel part prison yard! Scary!!! The room was OLD and beat up! The desk was missing a drawer. There were stains on the filthy carpet. The shower had mould on the floor so we had to wear our flip flops when we took a shower.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 86% of reviewers disliked the Atlantic Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. 'We were attacked by 'BEDBUGS' ALL NIGHT LONG every night. . If you want to contaminate your house with 'BEDBUGS' like we did, stay in this hotel.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'The first room we stayed in flooded and damaged our things which we were not reimbursed. The second room was FILTHY. Bugs all over the room, food left from other guests and the staff was NOT pleasant to say the least.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 87% of reviewers disliked the Grand Resort Hotel & Convention centre in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 'It has roaches and many photos to show the dirt everywhere on carpets and walls. Bed bugs will bite and please find another hotel if you value your health.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'Our room smelled terrible, was dusty with dirty bedspread and we spent the last night flinging off roaches crawling on us in the bed just before packing up at 4 a.m. and leaving never to return again!!!!' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 88% of reviewers disliked the Palm Grove Hotel and Suites in Virginia Beach, Va. 'OMG it smelled like 100 cats pee everywhere and had mould all around the bathroom ceiling and tub.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'Locks don't work filthy room, filthy hallways, disgustingly filthy elevators and the price was very high.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor 89% of reviewers disliked the Super 8 Estes Park in Estes Park, Colo. 'This property misrepresents itself. Hot tub? COLD!! Pool? Cold, small and very dangerous for children under 12. Breakfast was pathetic. Overpriced for a place that needs an entire rehab.' -Trip Advisor reviewer 'Room smelled bad when we entered. Not very clean in general. Curtains on window in bathroom VERY GROSS. Drains in shower and sink did not work. Stairs leading to second floor in back very rickety, and you couldn't use handrail because paint was peeling off so badly that it stuck into your hand if you tried to use it.' -Trip Advisor reviewer Source: Trip Advisor Europe also has some nasty hotels Click here to see the grossest hotels in Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.