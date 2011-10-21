SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: America Is The Most Dominant Sports Country In The World

Cork Gaines

Greatest Sports Nation is a website dedicated to tracking which countries are the best in sports. And with just over two months left in the “season,” the United States has a comfortable lead over Russia in the 2011 Global Cup.

The purpose of the Global Cup is to provide “a statistical analysis of which country in the world is the best at sports,” with points awarded for “finishing in the top eight places in Qualifying Events.”

They also calculate the rankings on a per capita basis. In the “Per Capita Cup,” Jamaica is number one in the world, which is pretty impressive considering it is not even a Winter Olympics year.

2011 Global Cup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.