Complete American energy independence will always remain a myth.



But as AEI’s Mark Perry observes, the U.S. really is weaning itself off OPEC. According to new EIA data, imports from OPEC’s member states have now fallen to a 25-year low.

Here’s Perry’s chart:

It’s a -38% reduction from the peak of 5.4 million barrels in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.