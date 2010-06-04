Imagine Your Arms Torn By Inflation While Your Legs Are Crushed By Deflation

What’s the greater risk to developed economies right now, inflation or deflation?



The global debate remains far from a consensus, as epitomized by the divergence between collapsed U.S. government bond yields and soaring gold prices.

For the developed world, it’s clearly deflation, argues the Economist.

Economist:

In America, the euro area and Japan, deflation is either uncomfortably close or a painful reality, despite near-zero interest rates and other efforts by central banks. In the year to April core consumer prices rose by a mere 0.9% in America, the slowest pace in four decades. In the euro area they rose by 0.7%. And in Japan, which has battled falling prices for more than a decade, they fell by 1.5%.

Nor is there much reason to expect a sudden turnaround. Broad measures of money and credit growth are stagnant or shrinking in all three places. Unemployment is high and there are large gaps between the economies’ actual output and their potential. In the euro area, especially, austerity plans will further sap domestic demand. Thankfully, there is unlikely to be a sudden price plunge, not least because ordinary people still expect consumer prices to rise modestly, and these expectations of future inflation help anchor actual prices. But the short-term balance of pressures clearly points downward.

So, too, does the balance of risks. Deflation, if it becomes entrenched, is more dangerous than most forms of inflation. When prices fall consumers put off their purchases in anticipation of even greater bargains later, condemning the economy to a vicious cycle of weak spending and sliding prices. In heavily indebted economies falling prices would increase the real burden of consumers’ and governments’ debts.

Yet for many emerging market economies, the opposite is true. Recent data has shown that inflation is the greater risk for potentially overheating economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

Which means we could be headed for a world torn in opposite directions, as if quartered, by very different monetary phenomena. As the developed world keeps interest rates low, in a bid to deep deflationary forces at bay, they will in turn be keeping interest rates lower around the world. This is will be due particularly to the massive global influence of U.S. monetary policy, thus exacerbating inflationary forces in the developing world.

China of course is one of the most vulnerable in such scenario, since it’s tied to U.S. monetary policy at the hip due to its yuan-dollar peg.

That’s how an America terrified by deflation could make China’s inflationary fears come true.

