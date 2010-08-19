America Is Set To Lose Its 100-Year Old Global Manufacturing Leadership By 2014

Despite the fact that manufacturing makes up a far smaller proportion of American jobs today than it used to, America actually remains the world’s largest manufacturer, even larger than Germany, Japan, or China.



It’s just that American manufacturing has become highly advanced, relying more on technology and less on physical labour.

In 2009, a weakened America still managed to produce $1.71 trillion of manufactured products, which was more than China’s $1.61 trillion of output.

Thing is, if research from IHS is correct, America could soon lose its top slot… to China, after more than a century of leadership.

Hellenic Shipping News:

IHS predicted that China’s manufacturing sector will not reach the “real inflation-adjusted” size of the U.S. manufacturing sector until “sometime around 2013-2014.”China manufacturing is estimated to have grown by 14% in “real” inflation-adjusted terms over 2007-2009 and 21% in nominal U.S. dollar terms.

That compares with a decline of 8.2% for the U.S. manufacturing sector over that span when it was being crushed by the severe recession and financial crisis. “A turn around in U.S. manufacturing output by now has already begun, starting in late 2009 and continuing through the early months of 2010, so the recessionary trends of 2008-09 for the U.S. manufacturing sector should not be extrapolated into the future,” the IHS report said.

American manufacturing output will keep growing for the foreseeable future, it’s just that the rate of growth is unlikely to match China’s. The industry might also continue to employ a smaller and smaller proportion of the U.S. workforce as it develops manufacturing technology even further.

