America Is Winning The Trade War Against Everyone EXCEPT China

Since the recession, every country has sought to recover through exports. Of course this game has clear winners and losers.
The results look good for America with nil-to-0.4% improvements against its top 34 trade partners, according to CFR.
And then there’s China, with which the trade deficit has grown by another 0.2%.
Photo: Courtesy of CFR
