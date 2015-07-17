Here's where America's business travellers eat, sleep, and how they get there

Travelling for business can be exhausting.

Thankfully, many employees enjoy the perk of charging their expenses to their companies.

Certify, a provider of expense-management software released a report on Thursday, outlining how business travellers spend company money.

The firm also lists the companies that business travellers expense most to their corporate accounts.

Scroll down to see which restaurant, hotel, airline and rental car company business travellers like most.

Marriott is the most expensed hotel, with an average charge of $243.07. Starbucks is the most expensed restaurant, with an average charge of $10.77. Delta is the most expensed airline, with about 20% of all expensed flights. National is the most expensed car rental company, with almost a quarter of all expensed rentals. And when business travellers call a cab, they use Uber 55% of the compared to just 43% for traditional taxis. When including rental cars, Uber takes 31% of car transportation expenses.

