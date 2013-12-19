America Attracts The Most Immigrant Inventors In The World

The U.S. attracts the most immigrant inventors of any country, and it’s another reason to be bullish about the economy, according to U.S. Trust’s Joseph Quinlan.
“Think of these people as best in class, the top brains of their respective country. They are restless, driven to create value, and at the forefront of incubating/spawning new companies or industries,” Quinlan writes to clients. “They are smart and mobile, and on the move to one country in particular: the United States.”
Canada, Australia, and Singapore outrank the U.S. in terms of international migrants as a percentage of total population, but the U.S. has 57.1% of the world’s immigrant inventor community, according to World Intellectual Property Organisation data.
And other countries don’t even come close. Quinlan answers why:
Think world renowned universities, notably those strong in R&D. America’s entrepreneurial eco-system is another draw, with Silicon Valley long a magnet to the world’s best and brightest. The U.S.’ lead in innovation and technological advancements is yet another force pulling inventors to America; ditto for America’s respect for intellectual property rights, world-class standard of living, internet freedoms and pursuit of the American dream, or the potential for unfathomable wealth.
Here’s the global breakdown:
Quinlan also notes that the number of international students enrolled in U.S. universities has never been higher, which bodes well for future immigrant-operated but U.S.-based inventions.
