America Attracts The Most Immigrant Inventors In The World

The U.S. attracts the most immigrant inventors of any country, and it’s another reason to be bullish about the economy, according to U.S. Trust’s Joseph Quinlan.

“Think of these people as best in class, the top brains of their respective country. They are restless, driven to create value, and at the forefront of incubating/spawning new companies or industries,” Quinlan writes to clients. “They are smart and mobile, and on the move to one country in particular: the United States.”

Canada, Australia, and Singapore outrank the U.S. in terms of international migrants as a percentage of total population, but the U.S. has 57.1% of the world’s immigrant inventor community, according to World Intellectual Property Organisation data.

And other countries don’t even come close. Quinlan answers why: