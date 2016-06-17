Meet the hot new royal the world is falling in love with

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Amelia Windsor is 36th in line for the throne.

A new royal has been making headlines.

Lady Amelia Windsor is a granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, the Queen’s cousin, which makes her the 36th in line for the British throne.

The 20-year-old is a student at Edinburgh University where she studies French and Italian and participates in school productions.

She’s also into fashion, having completed an internship at Chanel in Paris, and graced the cover of Tatler in April.

The magazine even named her “the world’s most beautiful royal.”

During her gap year, she worked for the Veterans Aid charity.

“The team support veterans struggling with all kinds of issues,” she told Tatler. “Whether it’s finding accommodation, dealing with an addiction or something simple like buying food, clothing or an Oyster card. I’ve never seen so much hard work and passion from so dedicated a group of people. I will never forget my time working there.”

And of course she attends royal events, like the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration.

And even though she’s a member of the royal family, Windsor was recently a waitress at the Rook & Raven art gallery in London for the launch of a new natural energy drink, Sunsoul.

Even royals have to work.

