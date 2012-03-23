A New Photograph Rekindles The Search For Amelia Earhart

Earhart in the Electra cockpit, c.1936

70-five years after Amelia Earhart vanished during her attempt to fly around the world, the hunt for “Lady Lindy” is back on. The underwater search, planned for July 2012, will be led by The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery, which believes that the famed aviator and her navigator, Fred Noonan, may have gone down near a remote island in the South Pacific.



A renewed interest in Earhart’s tragic disappearance was prompted by an enhanced photograph, taken months after Earhart went missing, that appears to show the landing gear of her Lockheed Electra plane sticking out of the water near the tropical nation of Kiribati, according to the AP. (Kiribati recently made headlines for a different reason).

This June, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Earhart’s flight, the National Portrait Gallery will also devote a year-long exhibition to the American pilot, showcasing photographs, paintings and a collection of other Earhart artifacts, including her pilot’s licence and leather flying helmet.

