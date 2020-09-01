Chipmaker AMD surges as much as 8% after launching Nvidia competitor card

- Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices over the weekend quietly launched its AMD Radeon RX 5300, an entry-level gaming card.
- Shares of AMD jumped as much as 8% on Monday.
- The card is a competitor for a similar Nvidia product.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices surged as much as 8% on Monday after the company quietly launched a new entry-level graphics card set to compete with Nvidia.
Over the weekend, AMD put the Radeon RX 5300 GPU graphics card on its website without any other announcement. The card is a competitor to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 and undercuts it in price.
The under-the-radar launch comes after the semiconductor company beat analyst estimates when it reported better-than-expected earnings in July, boosted by notebook and server processor sales. In addition, AMD raised its current-quarter guidance, saying it’s confident it can meet strong demand.
AMD has rallied throughout 2020 – shares are up as much as 99% year-to-date.
