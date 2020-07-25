AMD rockets 17% to record high after rival Intel delays next-generation chips

Reuters

Intel’s announcement marred an otherwise positive earnings report. The company beat estimates for revenue and profit, but the chip delay and weak guidance led investors to flee the stock.

Intel’s 7-nanometre chips won’t reach products until late 2022 at the earliest, the firm’s president said. AMD already sells its own 7-nm processor.

Advanced Micro Devices stock rallied as much as 17% on Friday after top rival Intel announced a delay to its next-generation processors.

The surge placed AMD shares at a record high and established the stock as the biggest winner in both the Nasdaq composite and S&P 500. The semiconductor company is up roughly 50% year-to-date, benefitting from a broader tech rally from the market’s March lows.

Intel’s Friday announcement marred an otherwise positive second-quarter earnings report. The chipmaker reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Still, investors looked through the figures and focused on a delay to a key development in chip technology.



“We are seeing an approximate six-month shift in our 7-nanometre-based CPU product timing relative to prior expectations,” Intel CEO Bob Swan said in the report, citing a “defect mode” in the chips.

Intel also disappointed with its third-quarter guidance, forecasting earnings per share of $US1.10 compared to a slightly higher estimate. The company’s shares tumbled as much as 18% on the news.

AMD already sells 7-nanometre chips, giving the company a distinct lead over several peers. A smaller nanometre process allows chipmakers to place smallers transistors on a chip. Smaller transistors are also more power-efficient.



Intel now expects its first 7-nm chips to reach products in late 2022 or 2023. Data-centre products will receive 7-nm chips in the first half of 2023, Swan added.

AMD traded at $US68.74 as of 2:25 p.m. ET Friday.



