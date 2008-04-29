AMD Loses (A Little) More Share To Intel (AMD, INTC)

Vasanth Sridharan
AMD

How can Intel (INTC) hasten AMD’s (AMD) demise? By worming its way into AMD’s exclusive deals. That’s what Intel did with Cray Inc. (CRAY), the once-mighty supercomputer company. AMD has been exclusively providing chips for Cray for the last six years. But today, Intel signed a multi-year deal with the company. Yet more bad news for AMD, which has been hurt by delays of chips and recently announced that it was laying off 10% of its workforce. And useful for some of us that had forgotten Cray was still around.

See Also:
LIVE ANALYSIS: AMD Meets Consensus, Warns Of “Challenging Economic Environment”
AMD Boots CTO Hester And Won’t Replace Him (AMD)


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

intel sai-us