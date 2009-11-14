AMD Lawyer: $1.25 Billion Intel Settlement Is Bittersweet

Chuck Diamond just made his client $1.25 billion happier; he’s feeling a little sad.



The O’Melveny & Myers partner was lead counsel for AMD in its antitrust suit against Intel, which ended this week, after four years, in a much-reported and analysed settlement.

The Wall Street Journal Digits blog caught up with Diamond. “The client is elated,” he said in an interview. But, he added, “I’m a trial lawyer; any settlement is somewhat bittersweet.”

Considering the amount of work — and paper — that had gone into the litigation, we can see how things would seem a little emptier. Some case stats:

The parties took the depositions of 309 witnesses over 479 days of depositions

Intel estimates over 200 million pages of of evidence was gathered

AMD estimates the amount of evidence gathered from employees would equal 5,000 truckloads

Like any good trial lawyer, Diamond is pleased the client is happy but confident he would have prevailed at trial, and feels like he would have come home with more than the $1.25 billion. “I’m convinced to a moral certainty that I could have had a jury bring in a larger number,” he told Bits.

Read the entire article, with additional litigation stats and settlement background here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.