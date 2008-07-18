AMD Hammered Again; CEO Hector Ruiz Out

Once upon a time — just a few years ago — AMD’s Hector Ruiz was the brazen upstart threatening to topple chip giant Intel (INTC). Fast-forward to today, and you can see the results of AMD’s subsequent misteps, and Intel’s ability to survive a grinding price war: AMD has posted 7 consecutive quarters of losses, and Ruiz is out. His replacement: Dirk Meyer, who until this afternoon was president and COO. Ruiz stays on as executive chairman.



