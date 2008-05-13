AMD Dumps Two Execs (AMD)

AMD showed Mario Rivas, EVP and head of computing solutions, and Michel Cadieux, chief talent officer, the door, as the company tries anything to regroup after getting soundly whupped by Intel (INTC). AMD created a new central engineering organisation, and promoted Randy Allen, the former head of the server business to take Rivas’ place. Last month, the company fired CTO Phil Hester and said they would have to cut 10% of their workforce – about 1,680 jobs — because of mounting losses and weak revenues.



