Why The NASDAQ Is Getting Smashed Today

Unlike the Dow and S&P 500, the Nasdaq is currently in the red.



Advanced Micro Devices slashed its revenue expectations for the third quarter to 4% – 6% down from a previous estimate of 10%. It also it expects third quarter gross margin to be between 44% – 45%, down from previous expectations of 47%.

The stock is off nearly 14% and has dragged down semiconductor industry, which in turn is weighing on the Nasdaq which is down about 0.7%.

Netflix is also down 10.6% as it continues to take a whack for splitting its DVD and streaming businesses. There’s also chatter that Microsoft plans to offer online pay television from Comcast on the Xbox.

Here’s a look at some other big names that are selling-off:

Sina Corp: -10.3%

Baidu Inc.: -9.7%

Micron Technology: -4.1%

Yahoo: -3.5%

SanDisk Corp: -2.9%

Amazon: -2.9%

NVIDIA: -1.7%

Here are some non-tech names that are also down:

Wynn Resorts: -6.9%

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters: -6.4%

Lululemon Athletica: -3.5%

Chipotle: -2.8%

