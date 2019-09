AMD’s CTO Phil Hester is out, effective today. Earlier this week, the company announced that Q1 sales would be below expectations, and that it was cutting 10% of its workforce (1,680 employees). The company said Hester, who was also a SVP, will not be replaced.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.