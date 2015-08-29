AMC is putting zombies on a plane for new 'Walking Dead' special

AMC ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ scored the highest cable ratings ever with its premiere.

AMC is putting zombies on a plane for a standalone special that will culminate with a new cast member for “Fear the Walking Dead.”

EW first reported the planned storyline that will be set during the time period of companion series “Fear the Walking Dead.” It will follow the crew and passengers as they fight for their lives as zombies take over the plane. There will be one survivor and he or she will then join the second season of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

The initial attack will debut online. Further chapters will then run during commercial breaks of “TWD.”

While AMC has supplemented “The Walking Dead” with online offerings before, this will be the first time a new character will emerge and join a series.

The network has every reason to milk its zombie franchise right now. The first episode of “Fear the Walking Dead,” which premiered last Sunday to record numbers, ballooned to 13.3 million viewers and 8.5 million in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic advertisers love most when counting the Live plus three day (L +3) audience.

“Fear the Walking Dead” continues to air Sundays at 9 p.m. It will then be replaced in the timeslot by sixth season of “The Walking Dead” starting Sunday, October 11.

