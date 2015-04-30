AMC's 'Walking Dead' spinoff will go to Hulu in exclusive deal

Hulu is on a roll. The streaming video company just closed a deal with AMC for exclusive rights to replay an upcoming “Walking Dead” spinoff.

That spinoff probably refers to AMC’s previously announced “Fear the Walking Dead” series, though it’s unclear.

Announced during the company’s NewFronts presentation to advertisers on Wednesday, Variety reports the deal will most likely also give Hulu exclusive streaming video on demand (SVOD) rights to other future AMC programming.

In March, AMC ordered two seasons of “Fear the Walking Dead.” The six-episode first season will premiere this summer, with the second season projected for 2016.

This would be the second major deal announced by Hulu on Wednesday. Earlier, the company announced it had acquired the SVOD rights from Sony Pictures Television to the entire run of hit comedy “Seinfeld.” The deal will reportedly cost Hulu an upwards of $US180 milllion.

Watch a trailer for “Fear the Walking Dead” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

